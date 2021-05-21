James Olley says there's "a lot of history to overcome" if Harry Kane is to move from Tottenham to Chelsea. (2:05)

Thomas Tuchel has said "everybody loves Harry Kane" but refused to be drawn on whether Chelsea will make a formal offer for the Tottenham striker.

Kane has informed Spurs of his desire to leave the club this summer with Chelsea joining Manchester City and Manchester United in asking to be kept informed of the situation.

The 27-year-old has three years remaining on his contract and sources say chairman Daniel Levy is reluctant to sanction a sale despite the player believing he has a gentleman's agreement which should make it easier for him to depart this summer.

Kane fuelled speculation that he would prefer a move to City after admitting in an interview with Gary Neville that benefitting from Kevin de Bruyne's passing ability would be "a striker's dream."

City are considered the frontrunners given their financial backing and their history of success under Pep Guardiola having just regained the Premier League title from Liverpool.

When asked if Chelsea will go for Kane, Tuchel began his reply laughing.

"Good one, good one," he said. "If you find any coach around the world who would not like to have a Harry Kane in his team, call me again.

"I would like to speak with the guy and hear about his ideas of scoring and attacking. Of course everybody loves Harry Kane but let's be very, very clear.

"He is a player for Tottenham. He has a long-term contract and we will not get involved in any press conference with any disrespectful comments about that."

No club has made a formal offer for Kane yet but Spurs are expected to want in the region of £150 million.

Chelsea fear Spurs will not do business with them given the history between the two clubs but ESPN reported on Friday that they are exploring the idea of player-plus-cash proposal if Levy showed any willingness to do business.