Valencia have named former Getafe coach Jose Bordalas as their new head coach.

Bordalas, 57, has signed a two-year contract with an optional third, just two days after ending a successful five-season spell at Getafe.

Earlier this month Valencia sacked coach Javi Gracia -- the 11th coach to leave the club in nine years -- and finished 13th in the standings in La Liga under interim coach Voro.

"I've come here to work, to try to make Valencia CF a very competitive team, to occupy the place it deserves," Bordalas said during his unveiling on Thursday.

"I will adapt to the possibilities of the club or the squad. If the club must remove or sell players, it will be out of necessity. We will work to incorporate players who come with enthusiasm, who are competitive. We want Valencia CF to regain its football status in La Liga, that is my goal. We start from scratch. I will put all my knowledge at the service of Valencia CF and I want to get the fans excited again."

Valencia club owner Peter Lim has been at the centre of criticism over his management. Lim acquired then debt-ridden Valencia in 2014 but has not been a popular figure, with the club having regularly been forced to sell top players to reduce the outfit's high debts and made no signings to strengthen the squad.

There have been calls for Lim, who is rarely in Valencia, to move aside and sell the club.

Bordalas had been in charge of Getafe since September 2016, leading the team back to La Liga in his first season before recording back-to-back top-10 finishes.

Getafe avoided relegation in the past two campaigns and finished two places behind Valencia this season. The Madrid outfit has appointed former coach Michel as the new head coach, who managed the team between 2009 and 2011 and guided it into the Europa League.

A former Real Madrid star, Michel has not coached since resigning for personal reasons as manager of Mexican side Pumas in the summer of 2020 after one year in charge.