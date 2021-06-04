Paris Saint-Germain are trying to hijack Barcelona's attempt to sign Georginio Wijnaldum on a free transfer, multiple sources have told ESPN.
Wijnaldum, 30, is set to leave Liverpool at the end of the month when his contract expires at Anfield.
A number of Europe's biggest clubs have shown an interest in the midfielder, who is preparing for the European Chanpionships with the Netherlands.
His agents met with Barca president Joan Laporta twice last week to discuss a three-year deal at Camp Nou.
Ronald Koeman first wanted to sign Wijnaldum last summer and, after Laporta confirmed the Dutch coach would remain in charge next season, he finally looked set to land his compatriot.
However, sources close to the negotiations have told ESPN that PSG have made a much more generous financial offer to Wijnaldum, who at this moment is leaning towards a move to Paris.
Sources at Barca, meanwhile, acknowledge that there is "huge" competition for the player and expressed doubts about completing the singing.
Bayern Munich have also shown an interest in Wijnaldum.
Barca remain in talks with Wijnaldum's Dutch teammate Memphis Depay as well. The Lyon forward is also out of contract at the end of the month and was also targeted by Koeman last summer.
Juventus and Inter Milan have also held talks with Depay.
Barca are set for a busy summer. They have already made three signings, with both Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia arriving from Manchester City for free.
The Blaugrana have also activated a clause to recall right-back Emerson Royal from Real Betis for €9 million.