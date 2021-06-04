        <
          Sporting Kansas City's Gianluca Busio attracting interest from Serie A clubs - sources

          Gianluca Busio bends in incredible free kick for Sporting Kansas City (0:40)

          A day after his 19th birthday, Gianluca Busio shows off his talent with a remarkable goal for Sporting Kansas City vs. Houston Dynamo FC. (0:40)

          4:51 PM ET
          • Jeff CarlisleU.S. soccer correspondent
          Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gianluca Busio is drawing interest from overseas clubs, with multiple teams from Italy's Serie A having put in bids, sources told ESPN's Taylor Twellman.

          Busio, 19, holds Italian citizenship through his father, which would allow him to qualify as a domestic player in Italy and which has increased interest from Serie A teams.

          MLSSoccer.com reported back in April that two Serie A clubs made bids last winter and both were rejected. Sources also told ESPN that prior to the 2020 season, Kansas City rejected a $4 million bid from Fiorentina.

          A U.S. youth international at the under-15, under-17 and under-20 levels, Busio signed a Homegrown contract with SKC in August of 2017.

          He has been a steady presence in the Kansas City lineup since the start of the 2019 campaign. He's shown versatility as well, playing as a deep-lying midfielder, attacking midfielder and forward.

          All told he has made 63 league and cup appearances, scoring eight goals, including two this season.