Manchester United have not offered Paul Pogba a new contract, the France international told a news conference on Thursday.

"I have one year left on my contract, everybody knows it. I know that the club is ... well there has not been yet a concrete offer," Pogba said. "It has not been done. We finished the season with the Europa League then we went on holidays. So, I didn't sit down with Ed Woodward and the manager. We haven't spoken and of course, I am still at Manchester United."

Sources told ESPN that the club fears he will run down his contract and is willing to extend the current deal.

Pogba, 28, moved from Juventus to Old Trafford for €100 million in the summer of 2016, having left the Premier League giants on a free for Juve four years earlier. At the moment, however, he is still waiting for an offer, but said he will focus fully on the upcoming Euros with Les Bleus.

"My only thoughts for the future now are on the Euros," he said. "I really want to focus on my tournament. I don't want people to say, 'Oh he is not focused because he is thinking about his club, about his future, about his situation.' Regarding my club, when there is a competition like this, I avoid [thinking about it].

"That's why I have an agent and he is dealing with all of that. And no, I don't have Nasser Al-Khelaifi's number," he said. Dropping the name of the PSG president was in regard to a joke made this week by Kingsley Coman and Presnel Kimpembe, who asked their teammate if he was going to call Al-Khelaifi with a view of a move to PSG.

The United midfielder also played down rumours of tension within the French squad between Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe. Mbappe took issue with a comment made by Giroud on Tuesday night after the 3-0 win against Bulgaria about making good runs but not getting the ball.

According to L'Equipe newspaper, the PSG forward was annoyed with Giroud and wanted to have a press conference to respond. Didier Deschamps refused and Pogba said that there is nothing between the two players.

"The only tensions, they are in our back and in our legs and the physio are looking after it," Pogba said. "No, there is nothing between them. There is a great atmosphere in the squad. Maybe what Olivier said was not transmitted well but I don't feel any tensions."