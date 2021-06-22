Hakan Calhanoglu has left AC Milan to join rivals Inter on a free transfer. Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images

Turkey international Hakan Calhanoglu has completed a controversial free transfer to Inter Milan after his contract with arch-rivals AC Milan expired.

The 27-year-old, who was instrumental in helping Milan return to the Champions League for the first time since 2014 last season as he contributed four goals and 10 assists, has signed until 2024.

Milan had hoped to keep the playmaker who joined from Bayer Leverkusen in 2017, but were unable to agree a contract extension.

Calhanoglu is the latest in a long line of players to have played for the two Milan clubs -- among those is Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has won Serie A titles with both.

Milan are expected to lose another first-team player on a free transfer this summer, with Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma close to completing a move to Paris Saint-Germain.