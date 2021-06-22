Julien Laurens analyzes the possibility of Manchester City offering up Raheem Sterling in a swap for Harry Kane. (1:22)

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling would not be keen on a move to Tottenham as part of a deal to bring Harry Kane to the Etihad Stadium, sources have told ESPN.

ESPN reported on Monday that City were readying a £100 million offer for Kane which could include players heading to Spurs as part of the agreement.

- Stream FC Daily on ESPN+

Reports have suggested Sterling is one of the names in the frame along with Gabriel Jesus and Aymeric Laporte but sources have told ESPN the England winger is not open to the idea of being considered in the deal.

Sources close to City and Tottenham told ESPN a formal offer for Kane has not been made.

Sterling has been a key part of City's success under Pep Guardiola, winning the Premier League title three times.

However, the 26-year-old lost his place in the starting XI towards the end of last season as Guardiola favoured Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez. Although, all three started the Champions League final defeat to Chelsea.

Sterling was left on the bench for both legs of the quarterfinal against Borussia Dortmund and again in the semifinal victory over Paris Saint-Germain.

He has two years left on his contract after signing an extension in November 2018.

Raheem Sterling wants to leave Manchester City on his own terms. Photo by Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Sources have told ESPN that if he were to leave City this summer, it would be on his terms rather than as part of another deal.

Kane is keen to leave Tottenham this summer with City, Manchester United and Chelsea all registering an interest with his representatives.

Sources have told ESPN that even if City made a £100m bid it is likely to be rejected by Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, who values the striker at more than £150m.

Kane still has three years left on his contract after signing a long-term deal in 2016.

The 27-year-old's future has also been complicated by Spurs' ongoing search for a new manager after the dismissal of Jose Mourinho last season.