Why moving on Hakimi alone might not be enough for Inter (1:19)

Paris Saint-Germain have agreed a record deal with Inter Milan for the transfer of Achraf Hakimi, sources have told ESPN.

The deal will pay the Serie A side up to €70 million -- bonuses included -- for the Morocco international who will sign a five-year deal in Paris.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

Hakimi, 22, was a priority for manager Mauricio Pochettino and sporting director Leonardo. He will become the most expensive full-back in football history when the transfer is officially announced next week. He joined Inter last summer from Real Madrid for €40m after two seasons on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

Sources told ESPN that personal terms were agreed between PSG and Hakimi more than a month ago and that Hakimi pushed for the move to happen. The Italian champions had initially asked for €80m to let their right wing-back go. The sale of Hakimi's contract will help bring in needed money to help the club settle debts.

play 0:47 Hakimi torches Fiorentina defense to set up Inter's 2nd goal Italian Serie A: Ivan Perisic (52') Fiorentina 0-2 Inter Milan

Chelsea were also interested but sources said that the European champions never made a concrete offer. Instead, PSG have done one of the deals of the transfer window thus far.

Hakimi will be the club's third reinforcement this summer, following the free-agent signings of Gini Wijnaldum and Gianluigi Donnarumma, which is expected to be announced soon.