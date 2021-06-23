Paris Saint-Germain have agreed a record deal with Inter Milan for the transfer of Achraf Hakimi, sources have told ESPN.
The deal will pay the Serie A side up to €70 million -- bonuses included -- for the Morocco international who will sign a five-year deal in Paris.
- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)
Hakimi, 22, was a priority for manager Mauricio Pochettino and sporting director Leonardo. He will become the most expensive full-back in football history when the transfer is officially announced next week. He joined Inter last summer from Real Madrid for €40m after two seasons on loan at Borussia Dortmund.
Sources told ESPN that personal terms were agreed between PSG and Hakimi more than a month ago and that Hakimi pushed for the move to happen. The Italian champions had initially asked for €80m to let their right wing-back go. The sale of Hakimi's contract will help bring in needed money to help the club settle debts.
Hakimi torches Fiorentina defense to set up Inter's 2nd goal
Italian Serie A: Ivan Perisic (52') Fiorentina 0-2 Inter Milan
Chelsea were also interested but sources said that the European champions never made a concrete offer. Instead, PSG have done one of the deals of the transfer window thus far.
Hakimi will be the club's third reinforcement this summer, following the free-agent signings of Gini Wijnaldum and Gianluigi Donnarumma, which is expected to be announced soon.