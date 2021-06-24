Former USWNT midfielder Julie Foudy says the extra time the U.S. has had to prepare for the Olympics will suit them well. (1:16)

Manchester United have confirmed that United States women's national team stars Christen Press and Tobin Heath have left the club following the completion of their one-year contracts.

The two World Cup winners, who were announced as part of the USWNT's Olympic roster on Wednesday, joined United in September 2020 and helped the side to a fourth-place finish in the Women's Super League.

Press made 17 appearances for United and scored four goals, including one of the first goals ever scored by United's women's side at Old Trafford.

Heath's time at the club was cut short when she injured her ankle in training before the side's WSL clash against Chelsea on Jan. 17.

Then-manager Casey Stoney confirmed that the 32-year-old would be out for 10 to 12 weeks. She suffered a setback in her recovery when she injured her knee and didn't make another appearance for United, returning instead to the U.S. to continue her recovery.

She made 11 appearances and also scored four goals during her time with the club.

Christen Press and Tobin Heath spent one year in the Women's Super League. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Despite her injury problems and having not played since January, Heath was named in Vlatko Andonovski's Olympic roster.

Andonovski said on June 9 that Heath was "on schedule" to recover for the Tokyo Games and is one of two players -- Carli Lloyd being the other -- set to make her fourth appearance at an Olympics.

This will be Press' second appearance at an Olympics.

Both players' rights are held by Racing Louisville, which acquired Press from the Utah Royals, while Portland Thorns left Heath unprotected and also saw her rights go to the expansion side.

Six USWNT players joined the WSL for the 2020-21 season, but all have returned to the National Women's Soccer League apart from Abby Dahlkemper.