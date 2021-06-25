Manchester United stars could be at risk in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's summer revamp of his squad, sources have told ESPN. Enquiries made by agents and intermediaries over the availability of players like Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek have been met with a response from the club that "every player has a realistic valuation."

Sources have told ESPN that realistic offers for squad players will be considered during the summer transfer window but that Solskjaer expects the bulk of his core group to stay.

Van de Beek endured a difficult first season at Old Trafford following his £40 million move from Ajax but sources insist the midfielder is willing to fight for his place. The 24-year-old is on holiday after pulling out of the Netherlands squad for Euro 2020 because of injury.

Martial has not featured since March after picking up a knee injury. Should he stay, he is likely to find increased competition for a place in Solskjaer's team with United close to wrapping up a deal with Borussia Dortmund for winger Jadon Sancho. Remaining details like payment structure and bonuses are still to be ironed out but sources have told ESPN a problematic gap in valuation between the two clubs has mostly been overcome.

Meanwhile, Diogo Dalot and Andreas Pereira, who spent last season on loan with Milan and Lazio respectively, could leave again while a decision is yet to be made on Jesse Lingard's future.

Lingard impressed on loan at West Ham at the end of last season and has a year left on his contract at Old Trafford. The 28-year-old is keen to ensure he will get first team opportunities wherever he plays next season as he looks to win back his place in Gareth Southgate's England squad ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Sources have also told ESPN that Axel Tuanzebe is keen to secure a season-long loan move after featuring in just nine league games last season. There has already been interest from clubs in the Premier League and abroad.

United are set to make decisions on youngsters James Garner, Amad Diallo, Shola Shoretire, Anthony Elanga and Hannibal Mejbri closer to the start of the new season.

The group are expected to play a part during preseason before decisions are made about whether or not they should go out on loan. Goalkeeper Nathan Bishop has agreed a season-long loan deal with League Two side Mansfield Town.