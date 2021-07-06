Gab & Juls suggest Inter's hopes of a bidding war for Achraf Hakimi are unlikely. (1:19)

Why moving on Hakimi alone might not be enough for Inter (1:19)

Paris Saint-Germain have completed the signing of Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan.

ESPN reported last month that the Serie A champions would receive up to €70 million -- bonuses included -- for the Morocco international.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- When does the transfer window re-open? | Confirmed deals

- Karlsen: One player that each top European club should sign

Sources told ESPN that personal terms were agreed between PSG and Hakimi more than a month ago and that the full-back pushed for the move to happen.

Champions League winners Chelsea were also interested in signing Hakimi this summer but sources said that they never made a concrete offer.

Hakimi's departure will help Inter bring in needed money to help the club settle debts.

The defender played a key role in helping Inter claim their first league title in 11 years last season, contributing seven goals and 11 assists in Serie A.

Hakimi joined the Italian giants last summer from Real Madrid for €40m after two seasons on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

The defender will become the latest new recruit at PSG after they signed Georginio Wijnaldum on a free transfer, and they are also set to complete the signing of Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.