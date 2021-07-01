Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba was quick to avoid answering questions about his future and a potential move to Real Madrid this summer.

Pogba, 28, has one year remaining on his deal at Old Trafford but told a news conference last month that he has not been offered a new contract.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- When does the transfer window re-open? | Confirmed deals

- Transfer dominoes: How one big move could impact things

Sources have told ESPN that United fear Pogba will run down his contract and leave on a free transfer next summer.

Speaking on Spanish TV show "El Chiringuito," Pogba was asked why he doesn't play for Madrid and he laughed and replied: "I was expecting this.

"I've arrived [on the show] and I want to say thank you all, I'm going to continue with my holiday and I have to go now because they're waiting for me."

Sources have also told ESPN that United are close to completing a deal to sign Pogba's France teammate Raphael Varane from Madrid this summer.

Paul Pogba was one of the best players for France at Euro 2020. Photo by Alex Caparros - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Both players were involved in France's stunning exit from Euro 2020 after losing to Switzerland on penalties on Tuesday and Pogba said the players have to take responsibility for the result.

"[I feel] sad because we knew that we could've gone through and I cried because it was our fault that we didn't qualify," he said.

"But we know that it was a game that will go down in history because there was a lot of emotion for everyone, us and the supporters. It was a lesson for all of us, myself and the team and we'll move on."

Kylian Mbappe missed the decisive penalty in the shootout but Pogba defended the Paris Saint-Germain forward and said he will recover from the situation.

When asked whether Mbappe was to blame for France's elimination, Pogba replied: "Of course not. When we have great players, great things are expected.

"Everyone expects him to score five goals and to be Euro Golden Boot winner but in my opinion, he created chances, worked hard, gave his soul and left everything on the pitch which is the most important thing.

"He's a great player who will learn from it, he will grow and he'll come back like never before. He's not to blame, it's down to all of us because we're all in the same boat."