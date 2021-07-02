Mark Ogden says that Raphael Varane would be a great partner for Harry Maguire in Manchester United's defense. (1:16)

Juan Mata has agreed a new contract at Manchester United, the club announced on Friday.

The Spaniard has signed a one-year extension that will keep him at Old Trafford until 2022.

Mata's contract expired on Wednesday night but after agreeing fresh terms, the 33-year-old will be part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad for next season.

In January 2022 he will celebrate eight years at United following his move from Chelsea in 2014.

Mata has made 273 appearances for the club, scoring 51 goals. He was limited to just 18 appearances in all competitions last season after missing part of the campaign because of personal circumstances.

Sources told ESPN Mata's preference was to stay at United as long as he felt he had a part to play on the pitch.

Solskjaer was keen for the World Cup winner to stay to provide experience to a young squad which will also include 21-year-old Jadon Sancho next season after a £72.9 million fee was agreed with Borussia Dortmund.

Sancho will join a forward line which already includes Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial, Dan James and Edinson Cavani. Jesse Lingard, who spent the second half of last season on loan at West Ham United, is also expected back for the start of preseason training.