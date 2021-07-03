Herculez Gomez questions if Jozy Altidore will be missed on the Gold Cup roster for the USMNT. (0:47)

United States international Sebastian Soto has joined Portuguese giants Porto from Norwich City, it was announced on Saturday.

The 20-year-old will join Porto's B squad for the 2021-22 campaign.

The forward enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Eredivisie side Telstar last season, scoring seven goals in 12 appearances.

Norwich were promoted back to the Premier League last season but Soto has failed to make a first-team appearance for the club since joining from German side Hannover in July 2020.

Soto has only made three appearances for Norwich's Under-23s side in the Premier League 2 Division 2.

The youngster has also impressed on international duty with the USMNT, scoring two goals on his debut in the 6-2 friendly win over Panama last year.