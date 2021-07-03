Tanner Tessmann could be on his way to Italy. Abbie Parr/Getty Images

FC Dallas and U.S. international midfielder Tanner Tessmann is on the verge of being transferred to Serie A side Venezia, multiple sources have told ESPN.

Multiple sources also indicated that the proposed fee is in excess of $3 million, but one source cautioned that there is still some work to do to complete the deal. Just last January Tessmann had training stint with Bayern Munich during the MLS offseason.

Tessmann, 19, is in his second season with FCD's first team, after having come up through Dallas' academy since 2016. He's made a total of 28 league and playoff appearances, 16 of them starts, spending the bulk of his time in the center of midfield. At international level, Tessmann made his only appearance at senior level back on Jan. 31, coming on as a 78th minute substitute in a 7-0 win over Trinidad & Tobago. He also made three appearances for the U.S. U-23 team during the Olympic qualifying tournament last March.

If the deal is completed, he'll will join a Venezia side that was just promoted to Serie A, making the upcoming 2021-22 campaign its first in the Italian top flight since the 2001-02 season. The club is owned by American Duncan Niederauer, who also serves as Venezia's president and CEO.

Tessmann's move is the latest transfer by an FCD player to a European club over the last 30 months, a group that includes Bryan Reynolds to AS Roma, Chris Richards to Bayern Munich, and Reggie Cannon to Portuguese side Boavista.