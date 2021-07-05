Would a 2-year contract for Ramos be a mistake for PSG? (1:20)

Sergio Ramos will undergo a medical in Paris on Tuesday ahead of joining Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent, sources have told ESPN.

Sources added that the veteran defender agreed to join the Ligue 1 giants on a two-year deal.

Ramos, 35, announced last month that he would leave Real Madrid after failing to reach an agreement to extend his 16-year stay in the Spanish capital.

Manchester City and Bayern Munich had shown an interest in acquiring the Spain international, but the experienced centre-back preferred PSG's project.

Ramos didn't strike an agreement with Madrid due to discrepancies over the length of the deal. Los Blancos were only willing to offer one year and by the time Ramos agreed to accept the club's proposal he was told the deadline had expired.

Ramos had wanted a two-year deal. His wages at PSG are set to be lower than what he was earning in Spain and what he would have earned had he stayed at the Bernabeu.

Ramos will land in Paris just hours after the arrival of his former Real Madrid teammate Achraf Hakimi. Hakimi, 22, is expected to join PSG on a €70m transfer from Inter Milan, sources have told ESPN.

The Morocco international posted a message on Twitter on Monday hinting that he was on his way to the French capital.

The arrival of Ramos and Hakimi will further strengthen Mauricio Pochettino's squad that already includes defenders Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos and Thilo Kehrer.

Pochettino was eager to strengthen his defensive line that proved to be their weak spot last season when they were eliminated by Manchester City in the semifinal stages of the Champions League.