Paris Saint-Germain are considering a move for Manchester United's Paul Pogba as they look to bring in a new midfielder this summer, sources have told ESPN.

Pogba's future at Old Trafford is far from certain as he enters the final 12 months of his contract and, speaking in December, his agent Mino Raiola said it was "over" and that the former Juventus midfielder needed "a new scenery."

The 28-year-old enjoyed a strong end to the 2020-21 campaign as he helped United finish second in the Premier League and reach the Europa League final; and he continued that form into Euro 2020 with some impressive displays despite France's shock round-of-16 exit to Switzerland.

PSG sporting directo and Raiola discussed Pogba over the phone, having addressed the subject in June when they met in Monaco. A move for Pogba was also discussed when PSG agreed a deal for Gianluigi Donnarumma, who is a free agent after his AC Milan contract expired.

Sources have told ESPN that Pogba has yet to discuss a new deal at United formally and is interested in the project on offer at PSG.

Other candidates on PSG's transfer shortlist include Rennes' Eduardo Camavinga, who also has only one year left on his contract and Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The 2018 World Cup -winner knows PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino is a big fan of his, while Leonardo has a very close relationship with Raiola.

Leonardo has been in Paris the past few days to finalise the arrival of Sergio Ramos, while Raiola was in Turkey for the transfer of Mario Balotelli, one of his other clients, to Adana Demirspor.

Before taking things further and contacting United, PSG will have to offload players first. Pablo Sarabia, Ander Herrera or Leandro Paredes are among the midfielders PSG would be open to letting go in order to make room for Pogba.