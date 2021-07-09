Gab Marcotti explains the holdup with agent Mino Raiola's dealings for a new contract for Gianluigi Donnarumma. (0:59)

PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas is likely to stay at the club when Italy No. 1 Gianluigi Donnarumma joins as a free agent, sources have told ESPN.

Italy international Donnarumma, 22, will join after turning down a new contract at AC Milan, where he made 251 senior appearances.

PSG had not planned to recruit a goalkeeper this summer, preferring to remain with Navas, but the opportunity to sign Donnarumma on a free agent deal was considered too good to turn down.

However, Navas is expected to start the campaign as the first-choice goalkeeper.

French newspaper L'Equipe reported on Friday that Navas, who signed a new contract last month, was furious upon hearing that the club were set sign to Donnarumma this summer but has since been persuaded to fight for the No. 1 spot.

The Costa Rica international conceded just 18 goals in 29 Ligue 1 games last season and has a close relationship with manager Mauricio Pochettino, who was hired in January.

There is a small chance that Donnarumma will go back to the Serie A on loan, but Pochettino is preparing to keep two senior goalkeepers in his squad this season.

Donnarumma's arrival will mean PSG have nine goalkeepers under professional contract at the club. The list also includes Alphonse Areola, who is back from his loan spell at Fulham and Sergio Rico, who played backup to Navas last season. The French giants are trying to offload both goalkeepers.