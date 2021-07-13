Goalkeeper Ethan Horvath breaks down the penalty save in extra time that helped the USMNT win the CONCACAF Nations League. (1:17)

United States goalkeeper Ethan Horvath signed with Championship side Nottingham Forest, the English club announced on Tuesday.

- Stream LIVE games and replays on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

Horvath joins Forest as a free agent from Belgian side Club Brugge, where he had made 64 appearances across all competitions since 2016. He also played at Norweigan side Molde, where he was on the books from 2013-16.

The 26-year-old's deal with Forest will be for three years.

🇺🇸



Checking in at The City Ground 😎



🌳🔴 #NFFC pic.twitter.com/Q3sK94OpyC — Nottingham Forest FC ❤️ (@NFFC) July 13, 2021

At Forest, he'll have competition with keepers Brice Samba and Jordan Smith on Chris Hughton's squad.

"It feels great to be here. Nottingham Forest is such a historic club," Horvath said. "I really like the stadium and training ground and the people have been fantastic. It's a new challenge for me. I'm hoping all my experience can help Forest.

Horvath had been the starting keeper for Brugge his first two seasons, but was relegated to second choice in 2019 when Simon Mignolet joined from Liverpool.

On the international level, he has seven appearances for the USMNT. In June, he came on for the injured Zack Steffen in the CONCACAF Nations League final against Mexico, making a key penalty kick save late in that match to preserve the 3-2 win.

"We are delighted to be signing somebody of Ethan's calibre. He has plenty of valuable experience in Europe with clubs of good pedigree and in European competition," Houghton said. "He will give us valuable competition in the goalkeeping department and we look forward to working with Ethan."

Forest finished in 17th place last season.