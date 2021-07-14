Taylor Booth in action for Bayern Munich II. Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

U.S. youth international Taylor Booth is in talks with club side Bayern Munich about a new contract, and could be loaned out to a club in either Austria or Portugal sources have told ESPN.

Booth, 20, already has experience in the Austrian Bundesliga having spent the back half of the 2020-21 season on loan with St. Polten. He scored three goals in 17 league and playoff appearances, but it wasn't enough to prevent the club's relegation to the second tier.

A move to Portugal would be more attractive given that in terms of procuring an English work permit, the Portuguese top flight is considered a "Band 2" league while Austria's Bundesliga is "Band 4". Booth's younger brother Zach is on the books of Leicester City. Taylor Booth also holds an Italian passport. His contract expires in June of 2022.

The Eden, Utah native joined Bayern's youth setup from Real Salt Lake's academy in 2019. He has since appeared for the club's Under-19 team as well as Bayern Munich II, which competes in the 3. Liga. Booth made two league appearances with Bayern's second side last season.

Booth is widely viewed as a player on the rise, and was in contention to take part in the U.S. men's national team's camp in Switzerland back in May.

But club commitments in the form of a relegation playoff with St. Polten meant he was unable to participate