Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar this summer, sources have told ESPN.

Aouar has two years remaining on his Lyon contract but sources have told ESPN that the Ligue 1 club want to offload the player. Mikel Arteta's side will face competition for his signature from Premier League rivals United, Liverpool and Spurs.

Liverpool are looking to find a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum who joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer this summer. Sources have told ESPN that Liverpool have been following Aouar's progress for a while and could be tempted to make an offer.

However, Liverpool's relationship with Lyon has not been the same since they tried to sign striker Nabil Fekir in 2018 but the deal failed to materialise.

United are also monitoring Aouar's situation due to the uncertainly surrounding Paul Pogba's future this summer. Sources have told ESPN that PSG are considering a move for the midfielder and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer views Aouar as a good replacement for Pogba.

However, sources have told ESPN that Arsenal and Spurs lead the race to sign Aouar despite interest from United and Liverpool.

Arsenal are still in pole position despite Lyon rejecting a €40 million bid from them last season. Arsenal are in search of a creative midfielder this summer and after missing out on Emiliano Buendia, who signed for Aston Villa, an offer of €25m could be enough to sign Aouar.

London rivals Spurs are also looking for a player of Aouar's profile and have a great relationship with Lyon since the signing of Tanguy Ndombele for a club record fee in 2019. Aouar and Ndombele excelled together in France and Spurs are keen to reunite the pair ahead of the new season.