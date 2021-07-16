Julien Laurens reacts to the news that Houssem Aouar is linked with Arsenal and Tottenham. (1:33)

Tottenham have entered the race to sign Lyon's Houssem Aouar by offering Tanguy Ndombele in a swap deal, sources have told ESPN.

Lyon are believed to be willing to transfer Aouar in a cut-price deal worth around €25 million.

- Sources: Man United, Liverpool join Aouar race

- Nuno rejects Kane transfer talk: 'He's our player'

- Olley: How it took Spurs 72 days to hire a new manager

Arsenal have a long-standing interest in the midfielder but need to offload players first before entering the running. Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, Liverpool and an unnamed Spanish club have also been linked with a move.

However, Spurs have contacted Lyon with a proposal which includes the chance to re-sign Ndombele, who joined Spurs for a club-record €60m in July 2019.

Sources have told ESPN there has been no formal response from Lyon as yet, although they are looking to raise cash after missing out on Champions League qualification and having been hit financially like all clubs by COVID-19.

Aouar is keen on a move to the Premier League. Talks are said to be ongoing between Spurs and Lyon but it remains to be seen whether Arsenal now step up their interest, having had one bid of €35m rejected last summer when the 23-year-old was valued at around €60m.

ESPN reported on July 7 that Aouar was one of several creative midfielders on Arsenal's list but they needed to offload at least one more player in that position before making a bid.

Granit Xhaka is in talks to join Roma while the club are willing to listen to offered for Lucas Torreira and there is some uncertainty over the futures of Joe Willock and Ainsley Maitland-Niles.