Rennes president Nicolas Holveck has said the club are "open" to discussing a deal to offload Manchester United target Eduardo Camavinga this summer.

Sources have told ESPN that United monitoring the 18-year-old's situation at Rennes and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also keen to add a midfielder to his squad.

Camavinga has one year left on his Rennes contract and the club president said they are willing to let the midfielder leave for the right price.

"One of the priorities is to reduce the squad," Holveck told French radio station RMC. "We still have eight or nine players who need to leave. There also remains the situation with Eduardo.

"Discussions are still ongoing, everything is open, either for a departure during this transfer window -- if an offer satisfies everyone -- or to extend [Camavinga's deal]

"He won't leave for cheap, we've had a lot of discussions but nothing is complete one way or another."

Sources have also told ESPN that United expect competition from Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid for Camavinga's signature this summer.

United are focusing on top priorities to ensure they stay within their budget for the summer transfer window.

The Premier League club have already committed to £72.9 million on a deal for Jadon Sancho and are pressing ahead with a move to sign Madrid's defender Raphael Varane.