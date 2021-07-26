Raphael Varane trained with some of his Real Madrid teammates on Monday morning amid speculation his transfer to Manchester United could be completed this week. Reports in Spain claim that United have started negotiating with Madrid regarding Varane's transfer to Old Trafford.

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

Varane, who joined Real for preseason last Friday, has reportedly agreed personal terms with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

The France international did not feature in Madrid's 2-1 loss at Glasgow Rangers in their first official preseason game at the weekend and instead remained in Madrid to train with several other club players that participated in Euro 2020. Varane also took part with Gareth Bale, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and the club's first summer signing David Alaba in a session on Monday morning at the club's training ground, Valdebebas.

The 28-year-old completed his 10th season with Madrid before featuring for France at Euro 2020. He has turned down offers to extend his stay in Madrid beyond next summer when his contract runs out and sources told ESPN the player is keen to leave for a new experience, preferably in the Premier League.

Real Madrid reportedly want at least €50 million for Varane, who made 41 appearances in the 2020-21 campaign.

Sources told ESPN on July 1 that United were closing in on the signing of the centre-back, with Solskjaer eager to bolster his defence ahead of the new Premier League campaign. United start the season at home to Leeds United on Aug. 14.