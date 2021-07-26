New Tottenham Hotspur manager Nuno Espírito Santo speaks about the future of Spurs striker Harry Kane. (0:45)

Tottenham have signed winger Bryan Gil from Sevilla on a five-year contract, the club announced on Monday.

The transfer also sees Erik Lamela leave the north London club to join Sevilla on a three-year deal.

Gil enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Eibar last season and is on international duty with Spain at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 20-year-old has also enjoyed success in his short career, helping the Spain Under-19 side win the 2019 European Championship.

Gil's arrival means that Lamela ends his eight-year spell at the Premier League club after making 257 appearances and scoring 37 goals.

The Argentina international will remembered for his outstanding rabona strikes against Asteras Tripolis in the Europa League (2014) and against bitter rivals Arsenal last season.

Foillowing the announcement of the deal, Spurs tweeted: "A player who gave everything for the badge. Thank you, @ErikLamela."

Gil becomes Nuno Espirito Santo's second signing of the summer after the club agreed a loan deal for goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini from Atalanta.