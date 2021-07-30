La Liga expert Rob Palmer joins ESPN FC to discuss Kylian Mbappe's future as he enters the final year of his contract at PSG. (1:31)

Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino has said Kylian Mbappe's contract situation will not affect his place in the team.

A long-term target of Real Madrid, Mbappe has entered the final year of his contract with PSG.

Mbappe, 22, recently said he had not made a decision regarding his future.

"The only thing that is clear is that he has one year left on his contract and we will treat him like a player with five years remaining on his contract," Pochettino said.

L'Equipe reported earlier this month that Mbappe had notified the club that he had no desire to extend his contract with PSG for the time being.

Asked if Pochettino had been informed of Mbappe's decision, Pochettino said: "If Mbappe told me that he will not renew? Those are private conversations. But in no case did he tell me that. Will he be free next season? I cannot live from my imagination. I don't think about what may or may not happen."

PSG have always maintained that there's no chance Mbappe will leave the club, even on a free transfer.

Mbappe joined PSG on a permanent deal for €180 million from Monaco in summer 2018. The France international enjoyed an impressive 2020-21 campaign where he scored 42 goals and provided 10 assists across all competitions.

He played for France at Euro 2020 but missed the decisive penalty in a shootout loss to Switzerland that saw the world champions crash out of Euro 2020 in the round of 16.