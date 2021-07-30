Manchester City and U.S. international defender Erik Palmer-Brown is on the verge of being transferred to Serie A side Venezia FC, multiple sources have told ESPN.

MLSMultiplex earlier linked Palmer-Brown to both Venezia and Ligue 1 side Troyes.

If the deal to Venezia gets done -- one source said it could be finished in the coming days -- it will mark the latest in a series of moves the newly promoted side has made involving American players. Earlier this month, Venezia secured the signature of former FC Dallas midfielder Tanner Tessmann for a fee of around $4 million, and the club has been widely linked with a move for Sporting Kansas City and current U.S. international midfielder Gianluca Busio.

Palmer-Brown, 24, moved to Man City from MLS side Sporting Kansas City back in 2018, but has spent the entirety of his time with the Citizens on loan with a series of clubs. He played the last two season with Austria Wien of the Austrian Bundesliga, where he amassed 55 league and cup appearances, scoring three goals.

Palmer-Brown also played with Belgian side Kortrijk during the latter part of the 2017-18 season, and spent the following campaign with NAC Breda in the Dutch Eredivisie. Palmer-Brown began his professional career with SKC, where he spent parts of five seasons that included a loan stint with Porto B. During that time he made 26 appearances in all competitions.

Internationally, Palmer-Brown has made two appearances for the U.S., and was a mainstay at youth level, taking part in the 2015 and 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cups.

Venezia was just promoted to Serie A, making the upcoming 2021-22 campaign its first in the Italian top flight since the 2001-02 season. The club is owned by American Duncan Niederauer, who also serves as Venezia's chairman.