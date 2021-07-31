Bayer Leverkusen's Leon Bailey hints at a transfer in the near future on Futbol Americas. (0:59)

Aston Villa have announced that they have reached a deal with Bayer Leverkusen for the transfer of Leon Bailey.

The winger had a productive 2020-21 season in the Bundesliga, scoring nine goals and assisting nine more.

Villa confirmed in a statement that an agreement had been made with Leverkusen, subject to him completing a medical and finalising personal terms.

The signing comes one day after sources told ESPN that Manchester City had offered Villa a £100 million package for their captain Jack Grealish.

The deal would involve City paying Villa £90m and a transfer of highly rated young winger Morgan Rodgers.

Leon Bailey joins Aston Villa after competing for Jamaica in the Gold Cup. Photo by Friedemann Vogel - Pool/Getty Images

Villa would like to keep Grealish but sources have told ESPN that he would be allowed to leave if that was his decision.

Jamaica interntional Bailey joined Leverkusen in 2017 from Genk.

The 23-year-old was part of the Jamaica squad which made it to the quarterfinals of the Gold Cup before being knocked out by the United States men's national team in a 1-0 defeat.