          Tottenham sign Argentina defender Cristian Romero from Atalanta

          2:10 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of defender Cristian Romero from Atalanta, the club announced on Friday.

          Sources had told ESPN on Thursday the deal would be completed for €55 million ($65m).

          Romero joined Juventus from Genoa in 2019 but returned to his former club on loan. In the following season, he moved to Atalanta on a two-year loan with the option to make the deal permanent for €16 million.

          The 23-year-old impressed at Atalanta as he helped Gian Piero Gasperini's side to a third-place finish in Serie A. Romero was named Serie A Defender of the Year at the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

          He was also an important part of the Argentina side which won the Copa America -- their first major trophy since 1993 -- starting in the 1-0 final win over Brazil.