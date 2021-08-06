Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of defender Cristian Romero from Atalanta, the club announced on Friday.
Sources had told ESPN on Thursday the deal would be completed for €55 million ($65m).
Romero joined Juventus from Genoa in 2019 but returned to his former club on loan. In the following season, he moved to Atalanta on a two-year loan with the option to make the deal permanent for €16 million.
The 23-year-old impressed at Atalanta as he helped Gian Piero Gasperini's side to a third-place finish in Serie A. Romero was named Serie A Defender of the Year at the end of the 2020-21 campaign.
He was also an important part of the Argentina side which won the Copa America -- their first major trophy since 1993 -- starting in the 1-0 final win over Brazil.