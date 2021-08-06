Cristian Romero was named Serie A Defender of the Year last season. Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of defender Cristian Romero from Atalanta, the club announced on Friday.

Sources had told ESPN on Thursday the deal would be completed for €55 million ($65m).

Romero joined Juventus from Genoa in 2019 but returned to his former club on loan. In the following season, he moved to Atalanta on a two-year loan with the option to make the deal permanent for €16 million.

The 23-year-old impressed at Atalanta as he helped Gian Piero Gasperini's side to a third-place finish in Serie A. Romero was named Serie A Defender of the Year at the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

He was also an important part of the Argentina side which won the Copa America -- their first major trophy since 1993 -- starting in the 1-0 final win over Brazil.