Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

The Brazil international joined Liverpool from Monaco in 2018 and has since won the Premier League, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

"I'm delighted to have signed a new contract with the club," Fabinho said. "Since the beginning of the conversation, I was really positive about it because it's what I wanted -- staying in this club, keep playing for Liverpool. Now this is official and I'm really happy.

"These last three seasons I've been really happy here. I learned a lot with the manager, with all the staff, with the boys as well.

"We achieved things together and for me I think it's the best place to be, the best place to keep growing, to keep learning from the staff, from the boys. Hopefully we will keep achieving good things.

"The manager and the staff are pushing us for this because they know our capacity, they know our quality.

"Personally, as I say, I want to be the best for the team, I want to be an important piece in this team -- not just as a player but as a leader as well. Keep learning from the boys and the staff and be the best I can.

"We know with these players we can go really far in all the competitions. In the last year we didn't win any trophies, so I think everyone is hungry to win more trophies, win more things, to keep our fans happy. Hopefully we will do this this season."

The 27-year-old has made 122 appearances across three seasons for Liverpool and follows Trent Alexander-Arnold in committing his future to the club ahead of the new season.