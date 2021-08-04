Julien Laurens jokes that Aston Villa's ambitious transfer window may be a sign they have agreed to part with Jack Grealish. (1:23)

Aston Villa have announced the signing of Leon Bailey from Bayer Leverkusen on a deal until 2025 for a reported £30 million fee.

Jamaica international Bailey, 23, arrives in the Premier League having scored 33 goals and set up a further 22 in three-and-a-half years at Leverkusen.

"Leon is a hugely exciting young striker with great pace and creativity," Villa head coach Dean Smith said.

"He has enjoyed a successful career at Leverkusen and we are now looking forward to watching him show his skills and talents for Aston Villa in the Premier League."

Leon Bailey has played in the Champions League for Bayer Leverkusen. Photo by Friedemann Vogel - Pool/Getty Images

Meanwhile, sources told ESPN that Manchester City are confident they have done enough to lure Jack Grealish from Villa for £100m.

Grealish, according to sources close to the midfielder, has been torn over his decision to leave his boyhood club this summer but there is a growing belief at the Etihad Stadium that the 25-year-old will be their player before the start of the new season.