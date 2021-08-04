Steve Nicol and Luis Garcia dissect the Premier League favourites and explain where Liverpool lines up among the list. (1:46)

Alisson has become the latest Liverpool player to sign a long-term contract at the club, it was announced on Wednesday.

The goalkeeper is the third player to sign a contract extension at Liverpool this summer after Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fabinho committed their long-term futures to the club.

The Brazil international moved to Anfield from Roma in 2018 and has since won the Premier League, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

"Me and my family, we are really happy here," Alisson told the club's official website. "My kids are settled in England, in a different country, but they are growing up in that way. So we are really happy.

Alisson is looking to help Liverpool win more trophies in the future. Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

"I'm really glad that I can keep going on with my work here, doing a good job here. So, I'm really happy to make this decision -- that is not hard for me.

"We have to set goals and we have to set them high -- winning everything that we are playing [for], the Champions League, Premier League, the cups, everything. I think we can start from there.

"But obviously winning depends on what we will put on the pitch, what we will give on the pitch and we have to give 100 per cent at least. If we can push harder, we will go."

Alexander-Arnold said the decision to extend his deal was a "no-brainer," while Fabinho said he is determined to win more trophies at the club

Alisson played a surprising role in helping Liverpool qualify for the Champions League last season after becoming the first goalkeeper in Premier League history to score a winning goal in the 2-1 win over West Brom in May.

Jurgen Klopp's side kick off their league campaign with a trip to Norwich City on Aug. 14.