Atlanta United have completed the signing of forward Luiz Araujo from Lille, the club announced on Friday.

Sources have told ESPN that the deal is worth $9.4 milllion, with another $1.75m in add-ons.

"Luiz is a player with great drive, a winning mentality, and is coming to us from a top club in Europe that just won their league," Atlanta vice president Carlos Bocanegra said in a statement.

"He has experience in big games, as well as Champions League and Europa League. We're looking forward to him making an impact with the club."

Araujo was apart of the Lille side that pipped PSG to the Ligue 1 title last season. The 25-year-old made 136 appearances for the French club since joining from Sao Paulo in 2017, scoring 18 goals.

ESPN's Jeff Carlisle contributed to this report.