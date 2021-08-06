Pep Guardiola confirms Manchester City are interested in signing Harry Kane if Tottenham are willing to negotiate. (0:50)

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has said he was "hurt" by comments questioning his professionalism after reports he missed training as his push to leave the club continues.

Kane was due to return to Spurs training this week after being given an extended break following England's run to the final of Euro 2020, but the striker did not attend.

The 28-year-old said in a statement that he would return to training on Saturday, adding that he would not want to "jeopardise" his relationship with the club's fans.

"It's almost 10 years since I made my Spurs debut. For every one of those years, you - the fans - have shown me total support and love," Kane said on social media on Friday.

"That's why it hurts to read some of the comments that have been made this week, questioning my professionalism.

"While I won't go into the specifics of the situation, I want to clarify that I would never, and have never, refused to train. I will be returning to the club tomorrow [Saturday], as planned.

"I wouldn't do anything to jeopardise the relationship I have with the fans who have given me such unwavering support during my time with the club. This has always been the case as it is today."

Sources have told ESPN that Manchester City are the front-runners for his signature -- with Manchester United and Chelsea also monitoring the situation -- but Spurs do not want to part with their prized asset, who they value at around £150 million.