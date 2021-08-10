Nathan Ake takes down Kelechi Iheanacho minutes before full time, and his penalty lifts Leicester City past Manchester City for the FA Community Shield win. (1:26)

Manchester City centre back John Stones has signed a new five-year contract with the club, the Premier League side announced on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old made 22 league appearances last season as City won the title. He was also part of the England team that finished runners-up to Italy at Euro 2020.

Stones' contract with the club was due to expire next summer, but he will now remain at the Etihad Stadium until 2026.

"I love being part of this squad. There are so many quality players here and I know we can continue winning trophies, which is my main focus," Stones told the club's website.

"The success we've had in the last four years has been incredible. To be a part of it has been a dream come true and I just want to continue winning."

Stones has made 168 appearances for City and won three Premier League titles, one FA Cup and two Carabao Cup finals since joining from Everton in 2016.

He was an integral part of manager Pep Guardiola's squad last season as they reclaimed the league title, forming a strong partnership with Ruben Dias in the heart of the defence.

City will begin their title defence with a trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Aug. 15.