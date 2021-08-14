Inter have announced two signings, with Edin Dzeko joining from Roma and Denzel Dumfries moving to the Serie A champions from PSV Eindhoven.
Dzeko, 35, scored in a 3-0 friendly win over Dynamo Kiev on Saturday and is seen as a replacement for Romelu Lukaku at Inter, following the Belgian star's return to Chelsea, and leaves Roma after a successful six years at the club.
🚨 | ANNOUNCEMENT@EdDzeko is an #Inter player ⚫🔵— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) August 14, 2021
👉 https://t.co/eMw6uErh9C#WelcomeEdin #IMInter pic.twitter.com/01KL4Ia5Mh
The Bosnian striker joined from Manchester City in 2015 -- initially on loan before the move became permanent 12 months later -- and netted 119 time in 260 appearances. He was the league's top goal scorer 2016-17 with 29 goals.
Dzeko's future has been uncertain since a falling out with then-Roma manager Paulo Fonseca, who was replaced by Jose Mourinho.
Dumfries, meanwhile, impressed at Euro 2020 for Netherlands, scoring two goals. The 25-year-old leaves PSV after three seasons at the club.
Inter won their first Serie A title since 2010 last season but financial issues caused by COVID-19 saw them lose Achraf Hakimi, who joined Paris Saint-Germain, and manager Antonio Conte.