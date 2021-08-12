Manchester United are convinced Paul Pogba will remain at Old Trafford beyond the transfer deadline with the club set to continue efforts to convince the midfielder to extend his contract, sources have told ESPN.

United were prepared to receive an offer from Paris Saint-Germain for Pogba, who has one year left on his contract, but that was before the French side agreed a stunning deal to sign Lionel Messi.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

- Man Utd unveil 2021-22 third kit - remix of Cantona inspired jersey

It is now seen privately as "highly unlikely" that any club, including PSG, could raise the money to make a suitable offer for Pogba and the expectation is that he will still be a United player after the Aug. 31 deadline.

He remains central to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans and the 28-year-old is said to be comfortable about the prospect of spending at least another season at Old Trafford.

United are losing hope that Pogba will sign a contract extension but remain keen for the former Juventus man to pen a new deal.

If fresh terms cannot be agreed, Pogba will be allowed to negotiate with clubs outside England from January ahead of a possible move as a free agent in the summer.

There is a fear Pogba has already made up his mind to leave at the end of the season but sources have told ESPN a decision either way has not been relayed to club bosses.

Meanwhile, sources have told ESPN that United have no interest in Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso.

The club are open to making another signing before the deadline with a midfielder prioritised ahead of a right-back but another addition is not considered urgent.

United have already spent more than £100 million to bring in Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane this summer.

There could yet be outgoings before the window closes. Fenerbahce remain interested in Andreas Pereira and Brandon Williams will be allowed to leave on loan if the right offer -- including a loan fee and an agreement over wages -- can be reached.