Virgil Van Dijk was a crucial part of the Liverpool side that ended the club's 30-year wait for a Premier League title in 2020. Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk has signed a new four-year deal, the club announced on Friday.

The Netherlands international is set to make his return to first-team action after almost a year out with a knee injury when Liverpool kick-off their Premier League campaign against Norwich City on Saturday.

"It is something to be very proud of, that I am very proud of, that my wife and my kids are very proud of," Van Dijk said in a statement.

"All the hard work we've put in so far continues and I am looking forward to what the future brings together with Liverpool. I'm delighted, very happy and proud."

Van Dijk has made 130 appearances for Liverpool since he joined in 2017, winning both the Champions League and Premier League. He was also voted PFA Player of the Year for the 2018-19 season.