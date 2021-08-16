Craig Burley shares his thoughts on Real Madrid's 4-1 win over Alaves in their opening game of the season. (1:37)

Thibaut Courtois has signed a new contract at Real Madrid that will keep the goalkeeper at the club until June 2026.

A new deal for Courtois was one of the club's top priorities, sources told ESPN, with both parties displaying a "fantastic" attitude during negotiations.

"Real Madrid C. F. and Thibaut Courtois have agreed an extension to the player's contract, which will see him remain at the club for the next five seasons," the club announced in a statement on Monday.

The Belgium international is happy at Madrid and his intention was always to prolong his previous contract. On a personal level, the goalkeeper and his family are also comfortable living in the city.

Courtois, 29, began his third season at the club on Saturday with a 4-1 win away at Alaves, his 100th competitive game for Los Blancos.

He joined the club for €35 million from Chelsea in the summer of 2018, having previously spent three years in LaLiga on loan at Atletico Madrid from 2011 to 2014.

Initially, he alternated with Keylor Navas under then-coach Zinedine Zidane, before becoming undisputed No. 1 at Bernabeu.

Sources have told ESPN that with a new contract for Courtois agreed, a renewal for Karim Benzema is next on the club's to-do list, with an announcement expected soon.