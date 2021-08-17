Juventus has a decision to make regarding Cristiano Ronaldo after his contract expires next season. (1:24)

What does Juventus do with Ronaldo after this season? (1:24)

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has denied that he wants to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to the club.

Spanish late-night tv show El Chiringuito had claimed on Monday night that a sensational return for the forward was on the cards, three years after he signed for Juventus.

"Cristiano is a Real Madrid legend and has all my affection and respect," Ancelotti tweeted on Tuesday. "I've never considered signing him. We look forward."

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

Ronaldo joined Juventus for €100 million in July 2018 after spending nine years at the Bernabeu, where he scored 451 goals -- the most of any player in Real Madrid's history -- and won four Champions Leagues.

He won Serie A with Juventus in his first two seasons, but the club finished fourth in the league in 2021 and crashed out of the Champions League in the round of 16.

Cristiano es una leyenda del Real Madrid y tiene todo mi cariño y respeto. Nunca me he planteado ficharle. Miramos hacia adelante. #HalaMadrid — Carlo Ancelotti (@MrAncelotti) August 17, 2021

That led to speculation that Ronaldo and agent Jorge Mendes could try to force a move this summer, despite the player having a year left on his contract.

El Chiringuito contributor Edu Aguirre, who is a friend of Ronaldo, said on Monday that "Carlo Ancelotti wants Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid... Ancelotti is insisting. He spoke to his people. The relationship with Cristiano is marvellous. He wants him back.

"The option is there. Ancelotti started everything. It could happen or not. There are various options."

Carlo Ancelotti and Cristiano Ronaldo worked together at Real Madrid previously. Photo by Angel Martinez/Real Madrid via Getty Images

That possibility appears to have been ruled out after Ancelotti's tweet, a rare move by the coach to comment on transfer speculation.

In April, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez also appeared to rule out a return for the Portugal international. "No, he has a contract at Juventus," he told El Chiringuito. "It wouldn't make sense for him to come back."

Ancelotti worked with Ronaldo for two seasons during his first stint as Real Madrid manager.

In that time they won the club's long-awaited 10th European Cup -- beating rivals Atletico Madrid 4-1 after extra time in the 2014 Champions League final, with Ronaldo scoring a late penalty -- before Ancelotti was sacked in 2015.

The Italian was reappointed by Madrid in June on a three-year contract after the resignation of predecessor Zinedine Zidane.

Madrid, who have only added the free transfer signing of David Alaba to their squad this summer, began the 2021-22 LaLiga season with a 4-1 win away at Alaves on Saturday, Karim Benzema scoring twice.