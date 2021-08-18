Juventus have completed the signing of midfielder Manuel Locatelli from Sassuolo.

Locatelli, who had been the subject of a bid from Arsenal following Euro 2020 according to Sassuolo's CEO, had his Juve medical on Wednesday, with the Bianconeri posting pictures of his arrival on their Twitter page.

The 23-year-old, who was a member of Italy's victorious Euro 2020 squad, started his career at AC Milan before moving to Sassuolo on loan in 2018 and then joining them permanently a year later.

Locatelli scored with his first-ever shot in Serie A to help Milan come from 3-1 down to beat Sassuolo 4-3 and shot to prominence with a stunning goal past Gianluigi Buffon in the Rossoneri's 1-0 victory over Juve in 2016.

He helped Milan win the 2016 Italian Supercoppa before a dip in form saw him lose his first-team place and he moved to Sassuolo.

With the help of manager Roberto De Zerbi, he re-established himself as a top Serie A midfielder and was an important part of the Italy side which won Euro 2020 -- starting the first two matches and scoring twice in a 3-0 victory over Switzerland.

He missed a penalty in the semifinal shootout victory over Spain and came on during extra-time to replace Marco Verratti in the final victory over England at Wembley.