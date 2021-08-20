Gab & Juls suspect Dusan Vlahovic could end up at Spurs or Man City, depending on who gets Harry Kane. (0:58)

Pep Guardiola has said he is happy with the strength of his Manchester City squad, even if a new striker does not arrive before the transfer window closes.

City are still chasing a deal for Harry Kane, although time is running out to convince Tottenham to sanction a departure before the Aug. 31 deadline.

Guardiola's side have had two 1-0 defeats in August -- to Leicester and Tottenham -- but the City boss said he is satisfied with the players already at his disposal.

"Absolutely, more than happy [with the team]," he told a news conference on Friday. "It is the same team except Sergio [Aguero] for Jack Grealish that we had last season."

With City struggling to land Kane -- Tottenham are looking for more than £150 million -- the club have been linked with a swoop for Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski.

Guardiola worked with Lewandowski at Bayern but was keen to play down the chances of a reunion at the Etihad Stadium

"Lewy is such an important player for Bayern Munich and he will stay at Bayern Munich," Guardiola said. "I am not going to talk to you and your colleagues [in the media] about 11 days left in the transfer market. I don't know what is going to happen."

After beginning the Premier League season with defeat at Tottenham, City have the chance to get back on track against newly promoted Norwich at the Etihad on Saturday.

"We have 111 points to play for so we have to play 37 games so I cannot deny we would prefer to have three points but we have the chance to win the first three [against Norwich]," Guardiola added.

"The second fixture, many games and many things to happen this season. I would like to see the team better in many aspects than against Spurs."