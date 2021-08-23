Kay Murray and Shaka Hislop discuss the prospect of Kylian Mbappe potentially joining Man United next summer. (1:39)

How attractive is a move to Man United for Kylian Mbappe? (1:39)

Manchester United are still interested in Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga although a move to Old Trafford is viewed as "unlikely," sources have told ESPN.

Reports in France over the weekend suggested Camavinga has played his last game for Rennes with the Ligue 1 club keen to cash in on the midfielder before the end of his contract.

- Insider Notebook: Man United target Mbappe

- Ogden: Pogba in win-win situation with future in his hands

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

Camavinga, capped three times by France, has a year left on his deal and will be available on a free transfer in 2022.

United are interested in the 18-year-old, although the feeling at Old Trafford is that he would prefer to stay in France with Paris Saint-Germain or move to Spain.

However, PSG's move for Lionel Messi combined with a lack of money available for transfers in LaLiga has meant Camavinga's future is still up in the air with the transfer window set to shut on Aug. 31.

Following the arrival of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, sources told ESPN that any further signings at United would likely depend on additional funds being raised through players leaving the club.

So far the only departures have been Axel Tuanzebe, Andreas Pereira and Brandon Williams, all of whom have left on loan.

Sources have told ESPN that West Ham made an enquiry about Jesse Lingard last week but it was turned down.

Lingard was back in the United squad on Sunday, coming on as a second-half substitute during the 1-1 draw with Southampton.

Meanwhile, Diogo Dalot has been told that Williams' temporary move to Norwich City means he is set to stay at the club this season. The Portugal international spent last season on loan at AC Milan.

Williams' season-long loan move to Carrow Road was confirmed on Monday.