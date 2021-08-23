With goals in back-to-back Premier League games, Janusz Michallik says Jota has to start vs. Chelsea. (1:00)

Xherdan Shaqiri has left Liverpool to join French club Lyon in a deal worth up to €11 million, both clubs announced on Monday.

Shaqiri, 29, has signed a three-year contract at the Ligue 1 side, ending his three-year stint at Anfield.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

- When does the transfer window close?

Liverpool released a statement on the official club website which read: "Everybody at Liverpool FC thanks Xherdan for his contributions over the past three seasons and wishes him the very best for the rest of his career."

The Switzerland international moved to Merseyside from Stoke City in the summer of 2018 and made 63 appearances for Liverpool, scoring eight goals in the process.

Shaqiri helped Liverpool win the club's first-ever Premier League title in 2020 and lift the Champions League trophy in the previous campaign.

The forward's last goal for the club came in their 7-2 win over Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup last season.

Shaqiri captained his national team at Euro 2020 and guided them to the quarterfinal stage of the competition.

He will join a Lyon side looking to improve on their fourth-placed finish in Ligue 1 last season after they missed out on Champions League qualification on the final day.