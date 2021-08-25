Gab Marcotti offers a unique take as to why Pep Guardiola may feel the need to sign Harry Kane this summer and not wait for Erling Haaland. (1:49)

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane said he will be staying at the club "this summer" and that he is "100% focused" on making the team successful.

Kane had told Spurs in May that he wanted to leave the club, and sources had told ESPN that Manchester City prepared a bid for the England captain that would total £100 million.

However, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy was reluctant to let Kane leave the club.

"It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks," Kane wrote on social media.

"I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success."