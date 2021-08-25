Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has said that Kylian Mbappe wants to leave the club and confirmed the French giants turned down an offer from Real Madrid for the France international.

Sources told ESPN on Tuesday that Madrid had seen an €160 million offer for the 22-year rejected, but were hopeful of agreeing a deal before the transfer window closes on Aug. 31.

"Kylian Mbappe wants to leave, that seems clear," Leonardo told French outlet RMC on Wednesday. "If he wants to leave, we are not going to keep him but it will be done under our conditions.

"We have spoken a lot with Kylian and he always tells us the same thing. Kylian has always promised us that he would never leave the club on a free transfer."

Speaking with Spanish newspaper Marca, Leonardo added that Madrid's bid "is not sufficient."

"It's a long way from what we think, and we won't offload a player for less than we paid for him at 18 years old," he said.

Sources have told ESPN it would take an offer of around €200m to make PSG consider accepting a deal.

"Verbally we've said no to Madrid," Leonardo said. "We haven't received another offer from Madrid... If [Mbappe] wants to go, he'll go, but with our conditions."