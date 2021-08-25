Mark Ogden speculates who Man City will look to sign after Harry Kane confirmed he will stay at Tottenham. (1:43)

Who will Man City target after missing out on Kane? (1:43)

Manchester City have not dismissed the possibility of signing Cristiano Ronaldo after Harry Kane committed his immediate future to Tottenham, sources have told ESPN.

Kane posted on social media on Wednesday to confirm he will not leave Spurs this summer, bringing an end to City's pursuit of the England captain in this transfer window.

- ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Marcotti: Ronaldo, Juventus, Real Madrid and Instagram

- Odgen: Can Man City sign Ronaldo, Haaland after Kane rebuff?

There is still room in Pep Guardiola's squad for a striker following the departure of Sergio Aguero to Barcelona, and while privately City are playing down the chances of signing Ronaldo, the idea has not been completely ruled out.

Sources have told ESPN that a number of obstacles would have to be overcome, including Juventus' demand for a transfer fee and Ronaldo's high wages, which would not fit into the structure at the Etihad Stadium. The 36-year-old has a year left on his contract at Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo could be set for a shock move back to the Premier League this summer. Photo by Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

ESPN reported in June that representatives were assessing interest in the Portugal international from some of Europe's leading clubs.

Ronaldo came off the bench as Juventus began their Serie A campaign with a 2-2 draw with Udinese on Sunday. He left training early on Wednesday with an apparent arm injury.

City have until the deadline on Tuesday to secure a striker after Kane announced he will not move this summer.

Guardiola insisted ahead of the 5-0 win over Norwich that he is happy with his squad, and it remains a possibility that the club will not bring in another forward before the close of the window.

Ferran Torres, predominantly a winger, started as the central striker against Norwich on Saturday, with Gabriel Jesus deployed as a right winger.

Jesus is the only recognised senior striker at the club, while academy forward Liam Delap, 18, is set to stay rather than leaving on loan.