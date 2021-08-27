Gab & Juls feel off the pitch issues could end up seeing Weston McKennie depart Juventus. (0:32)

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has said midfielder Weston McKennie can stay at the club amid uncertainty around his future.

The United States international arrived in Turin on loan from Schalke under previous boss Andrea Pirlo last summer before making the move permanent in an €18.5 million deal in March. However, Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for McKennie this summer.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

"He doesn't have to leave. He has goals in his legs," Allegri said in a news conference on Friday. "He must improve, he's an attacking player and we are in very good shape in this department."

McKennie, 22, scored six goals in 46 appearances in all competitions last season as Juve failed to win the Serie A title for the first time in a decade.

Juve face Empoli on Saturday after drawing their first Serie A opener last weekend, and Allegri confirmed that forward Cristiano Ronaldo would not be included in the team as he edges closer to leaving the club.

Sources have told ESPN that Manchester United are in pole position to sign Ronaldo after Manchester City withdrew their interest in a potential deal.

Allegri said that Ronaldo missed training on Friday and has told the club that he wishes to leave.

When asked how his side would deal with the departure of Ronaldo, Allegri added: "They are already all responsible, it's normal that now, with the absence of Cristiano... they are all responsible, there are many young players and we need to improve from all points of view.

"The difference will be how quickly we arrive at a right mental aspect, that allows us to win games and manage them in moments like we faced in Udinese."