Paris Saint-Germain will target Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski, Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, or Everton's Richarlison should Kylian Mbappe make the move to Real Madrid, sources have told ESPN.

PSG have yet to fully agree a deal for the transfer of Mbappe after Madrid's second offer of €180 million, and the discussions continued on Friday between the two clubs.

But the Parisians and especially their sporting director Leonardo are already working on a few targets to replace the French phenom if he was to leave the club this summer, with a bid for a potential replacement coming only when the Mbappe deal is agreed.

Pini Zahavi, Lewandowski's agent was in Paris on Monday and has offered his client and discussed the possibility of the arrival of the Polish striker in the French capital, sources told ESPN. Lewandowski wants a new challenge after seven successful years at Bayern but he still has two years left on his contract. It is highly unlikely that the German club will agree to let the 33-year-old go although PSG would be ready to offer a huge amount of money to attract him.

It is a similar issue with Haaland. On Friday, Leonardo spoke to Mino Raiola, Haaland's agent, who is in favour of a move from Dortmund for his client this summer. Raiola and Leonardo are close friends and worked on Gianluigi Donnarumma's transfer from AC Milan to PSG this summer.

But Dortmund don't want to sell. PSG are pondering an approach to the German side with an offer to try to tempt them to let the Norwegian striker go. Haaland, 20, will have a €75m release clause (potentially reaching €100m) going into effect next year and PSG believe that a bid of around €200m could convince Dortmund to sell this summer, sources have told ESPN.

Haaland would also be very expensive in wages and agent fees, but PSG think they have the means to bring him to the Parc des Princes.

Leonardo and PSG Mauricio Pochettino are also big fans of Everton's forward Richarlison. His agent is also in Paris and despite Everton manager Rafael Benitez assuring that the Brazilian would not be sold this summer, PSG are confident that they can attract the 24 year-old in the capital.

It might take a €100m offer to lure him away from Merseyside but source state that Richarlison is keen on a move to PSG and has a great relationship with fellow Brazil star Neymar.

As well as a striker, the transfer of Mbappe would enable PSG to strengthen their squad in other positions. AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez, called up to the France squad this week, is a possibility, especially after the departure of Layvin Kurzawa to Lyon. Hernandez has been the best left-back in Serie A in the last two seasons and would cost around the €50m mark.

In midfield, PSG could finally make an offer to Rennes for Eduardo Camavinga. The 18-year old prodigy only has one year left on his contract and is keen on joining PSG. Leonardo has already spoken to his Rennes counterpart Florian Maurice, who was his PSG teammate during their playing days. Camavinga's valuation is around €30m.