Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said he is not expecting to sign a striker before the transfer deadline after failed attempts to land Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Kane, City's top target this summer, announced his decision to stay at Tottenham while Ronaldo has returned to Manchester United.

It has left Guardiola without a replacement for Sergio Aguero and speaking after watching his team thrash Arsenal 5-0 on Saturday, he said he does not expect that to change before Tuesday's deadline.

"I don't think so," he said when asked if a player would arrive before the end of the transfer window. "We don't need a striker because we scored five goals. You will see during the season how many people say we do [need one] when we don't win.

"It is a fantastic squad. All I can say is thank you to Txiki [Begiristain] and Ferran [Soriano]. They know I never ask for one player. We try. Sometimes we can do it, and sometimes we don't."

In the absence of a recognised striker, Ferran Torres was deployed as a centre forward against Arsenal and got two goals and one assist.

The 21-year-old is predominantly a winger but Guardiola suggested he could play as a striker more often this season, particularly with Gabriel Jesus being used on the right of the front three.

"He played incredibly well," Guardiola said of Torres, who got seven Premier League goals last season.

"In this position he makes movements like the best strikers in behind, like Jamie Vardy. He is a good finisher and he is so young.

"Man City made an incredible job buying him, a player who can play in three positions. We are incredibly pleased with his movement, his work ethic and with many things."